Fight over NFL anthem kneeling leads to Thanksgiving father-son shooting

A North Carolina father shot and wounded his son on Thanksgiving after a heated argument over NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, according to police.

Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid, 51, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after shooting his 21-year-old son in the hand and leg after a family argument.

The 21-year-old reportedly got into a fight with his older brother concerning players kneeling during the anthem as the family sat down for Thanksgiving dinner.

The brothers became engaged in a physical altercation prompting Lamadrid to grab his shotgun after he was unable to break up the fight.

Lamadrid told police that the 21-year-old son then threw a water bottle at Lamadrid causing him to squeeze the trigger on his shotgun.

Lamadrid’s son was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

He was arrested and bonded out of jail.