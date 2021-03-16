Film documenting all-star tribute concert for Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green premiering on demand April 24

BMG/nugs.net

A film documenting the star-studded London tribute concert that Mick Fleetwood organized last year celebrating Fleetwood Mac‘s early work and the group’s original leader, singer/guitarist Peter Green, will premiere April 24 as an on-demand event that will be streamed on nugs.net.

Tickets for the flick, titled Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, go on sale to the general public starting at 3 p.m. ET on the 24th, while Citi card members can access tickets now. The event will be streamed in HD and the 4K video format, and will be available for viewing for five days.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends will then be released in multiple audio and video formats and configurations on April 30, including a box set featuring the concert on Blu-ray, two CDs and four vinyl LPs, and a 44-page hardbound book offering sleeve notes, photos and more.

As previously reported, the concert, which was held February 25, 2020, at the London Palladium, featured Fleetwood playing drums alongside a house band of respected musicians, with special appearances by a jaw-dropping lineup of guest artists. Among them were Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher, and U.K. blues great John Mayall.

A number of other current and former Fleetwood Mac members also performed, including Christine McVie, Crowded House‘s Neil Finn, and founding guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

The show’s house band included Who touring drummer Zak Starkey, and Jonny Lang and ex-Fleetwood Mac member Rick Vito on guitar.

Green didn’t attend the event and, sadly, passed away in July 2020 at age 73.

By Matt Friedlander

