Film, home video & album documenting all-star tribute concert for Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green due in 2021

This past February, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood gathered an incredible cast of rock legends to pay tribute to his band’s original frontman, singer/guitarist Peter Green, at the London Palladium.

The all-star concert was recorded for a film and album release, which initially were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but new release dates have now been confirmed.

The film version of Mick Fleetwood & Friends — Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac will be screened in select theaters on March 23 and 28, 2021, while audio, home video and digital editions will be issued April 30.

Performers at the show included Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher, and U.K. blues great John Mayall. A number of current and former Fleetwood Mac members also performed, including Christine McVie, Neil Finn and founding guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

Mick led a house band that also included guitarists Jonny Lang, Rick Vito and Andy Fairweather Low.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” Mick says in a statement. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.”

Green didn’t attend the event and, sadly, died in July at age 73.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends will be released in multiple formats, including a box set featuring a Blu-ray, two CDs and four vinyl LPs, and a 44-page hardbound book offering sleeve notes, photos and more.

Visit MickFleetwoodandFriends.com for more details.

Here’s the full track list:

Act I

“Rolling Man” — featuring Rick Vito

“Homework” — featuring Jonny Lang

“Doctor Brown” — featuring Billy Gibbons

“All Your Love (I Miss Loving)” — featuring John Mayall

“Rattlesnake Shake” — featuring Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler

“Stop Messin’ Around” — featuring Christine McVie

“Looking for Somebody — featuring Christine McVie

“Sandy Mary” — featuring Noel Gallagher

“Love That Burns” — featuring Jonny Lang

“The World Keep On Turning” — featuring Noel Gallagher

“Like Crying” — featuring Noel Gallagher

“No Place to Go” — featuring Rick Vito

“Station Man”– featuring Pete Townshend

Act II

“Man of the World” — featuring Neil Finn

“Oh Well, Part 1” — featuring Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler

“Oh Well, Part 2” — featuring David Gilmour

“Need Your Love So Bad” — featuring Jonny Lang

“Black Magic Woman” — featuring Rick Vito

“The Sky Is Crying” — featuring Jeremy Spencer, Bill Wyman

“I Can’t Hold Out” — featuring Jeremy Spencer

“The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)” — featuring Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett

“Albatross” — featuring David Gilmour

“Shake Your Moneymaker” — group final

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.