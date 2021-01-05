Filmed performance of David Bowie's 'Lazarus' musical to be streamed this weekend

Courtesy of Dice.fm

This Friday, January 8, would have been David Bowie‘s 74th birthday, while Sunday marks the fifth anniversary of his death. Coinciding with those milestones, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, screenings of a film capturing a 2016 London performance of Lazarus, the stage musical co-written by Bowie, will be streamed exclusively at Dice.fm in four different times zones.

In the U.S. and Canada, the screenings will take place at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with tickets priced at $21.50.

The Lazarus performance that was filmed for the movie took place during the production’s sold-out run at London’s Kings Cross Theatre. The musical — which Bowie co-wrote with Once playwright Enda Walsh — was inspired by the 1963 Walter Tevis novel The Man Who Fell to Earth. Bowie starred as alien Thomas Jerome Newton in the 1976 film version of the book.

The Lazarus cast was led by Dexter and Six Feet Under star Michael C. Hall as Newton, and the production was directed by Tony-award winner Ivo van Hove. It included a variety of classic Bowie tunes, as well as four songs written specifically for the production. One of those was “Lazarus,” which also appeared on Bowie’s final studio album, 2016’s Blackstar.

You can check out a scene from the film, featuring Hall and fellow cast member Sophia Anne Caruso performing “Life on Mars,” at the musical’s YouTube channel.

The Lazarus musical was one of the final projects Bowie completed before his passing. It premiered in late 2015 at The New York Theatre Workshop.

