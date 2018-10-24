Final Debate in FL Governor Race Amid “Ticketgate”

Republican Ron Desantis says his Democratic opponent for governor lied and has something to hide regarding a trip to New York to see a Broadway musical.

DeSantis made the comment in Orlando yesterday, after a Tallahassee attorney released documents and text messages that appear to show Mayor Gillum allegedly received free tickets to “Hamilton” from an undercover FBI agent posing as a developer wanting to do business with Tallahassee.

“In New York, you can be a new man,” as the Hamilton musical line goes. For visiting @AndrewGillum, it meant he felt he could accept free Hamilton tickets from what turned out to be an undercover FBI agent looking for a dirty deal in his city.https://t.co/0pIkoLp7B2 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 23, 2018

The records, released two weeks ahead of Election Day, are from Adam Corey, a lobbyist and longtime ally of Gillum. The commission subpoenaed the documents as part of its investigation into trips Gillum and Corey took to New York and Costa Rica.

Also on the August 2016 New York trip was a man identified as Mike Miller, a person now believed to be an FBI agent leading an investigation into Tallahassee’s Community Redevelopment Agency. Gillum has not publicly been accused of wrongdoing as part of that probe, but the cloud of the investigation has hung over his campaign. That dynamic will only grow after release of records including text messages and invoices, on Tuesday.

“Just checking in with you. Mike Miller and the crew have tickets for us for Hamilton tonight at 8 p.m.,” Corey texted Gillum on Aug. 10, 2016.

Gillum’s text message reply: “awesome news about Hamilton.”

On Tuesday, Gillum explained that he believed the tickets from the undercover agent were reserved for him but that his brother, Marcus, had paid for him — a notion Republicans mocked.

The information had already been submitted to the state ethics commission.

The Gillum campaign issued a statement saying the records actually vindicate him and provide more evidence that he paid his own way on out-of-town trips.

The candidates for governor meet in their second and final debate tonight.

The face off between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern time at Broward College in Davie and will be broadcast on a number of TV stations including WPBF Channel 25 across the state.

It comes a day after the release of the latest Quinnipiac survey of likely voters showing Gillum with a six-point lead over DeSantis.

That’s down from a nine-point margin one month ago, but the poll indicates only two-percent of Florida voters remain undecided.