Final episode of ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ docuseries, focusing on Charlie Watts, premieres Sunday

Courtesy of EPIX

The fourth and final episode of the new Rolling Stones docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone premieres on EPIX this Sunday, August 28.

The new installment focuses specifically on Charlie Watts, and features archival interviews with the late Stones drummer — who died last year at age 80 — as well as new commentary from his Stones bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

The episode looks at how Watts’ low-key and humble persona helped counterbalance some of the group’s more volatile personalities, while his swinging backbeat helped keep the band grooving for six decades.

A preview clip from the episode features audio of Watts sharing how he felt about audiences’ over-the-top reaction to The Stones when they first achieved fame.

“I loved it. As far as the excitement and the crowd, it was fantastic,” Charlie said. “And, you know, when you see a balcony in one of these beautiful old theaters in the north of England bouncing up and down, it’s incredible.”

Watts also noted that during the mania that followed their initial success, the band never got to play more than a few songs before a show would be halted.

“[T]he curtains would open, the whole place would go mad, and within about three songs, they’d break the whole thing up and you’d have to get off,” he recalled. “Apart from going in studios, we didn’t play a great deal, ’cause we actually never got through a set.”

Charlie added that he could’ve done without the post-show attention he got from fans.

“[W]hen the music stopped, I wished I could have turned it off,” he admitted. “I hated it. I hated being chased by girls and all that.”

My Life as a Rolling Stone: Charlie Watts airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

