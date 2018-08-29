Final Farewells to Sen. John McCain Begin Today

Senator John McCain will lie in state at the Arizona state capitol today on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a memorial service for McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church tomorrow.

Then McCain’s body will be flown to Washington, DC where he will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC Pays Tribute to McCain: ‘If You Want to Help the Country, Be More Like John McCain’ https://t.co/VFDDnd7p9G pic.twitter.com/oriXA4Bcws — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 29, 2018

