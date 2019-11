Adventure, excitement, and fun are all over the final trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level. The sequel sees our heroes enter the video game again but something is wrong this time. This time around, someone will not survive. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are joined by Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Jumanji: The Next Level will be released on December 13th. What movie are you anticipating the most this holiday season?