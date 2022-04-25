Final Week Of Voting for Rock & Roll HOF Fan Vote

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote will wrap up later this week – but can anyone catch Duran Duran?

The 80’s rockers lead the way with roughly 900,000 votes so far, followed by Eminem at 675,000.

Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton – who withdrew her name from HOF consideration – round out the top 5.

The Fan Vote doesn’t determine who gets in the Hall, but it helps – the top five artists will be listed on a special fan ballot that’s counted along with the others.

The Fan Vote ends this Friday, April 29th at vote.rockhall.com. The 2022 inductees will be announced in May.

Of those top five artists, which is the most deserving of a Hall of Fame spot?

Click here to cast your vote!