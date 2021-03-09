News | Tracy St. George

Finally An Adult Easter Candy! Bailey’s Irish Creme Eggs!

Don’t get these mixed up with your kid’s Easter eggs.

Bailey’s Irish Creme is out with mini eggs that feature the famous adult beverage.

The eggs have a hard outer shell of chocolate and a creamy center flavored with Bailey’s.

Of course, this means the chocolates are meant only for those 21 and older and the box itself labels them as a “grown-up treat.”

There’s also a Bailey’s Salted Caramel Chocolate egg available as well.

