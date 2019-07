Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will be in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. Benedict will reprise his role as Doctor Strange while Elizabeth will portray, Scarlett Witch. The announcement was made on Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the first scary MCU film. The movie is set to be released on May 7, 2021. Of all the announcements that were made this weekend at Comic-Con, which movie or series are you most excited to see?