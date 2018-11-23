Finally News On Madonna’s New Album!

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 27: Singer Madonna performs during her 'Rebel Heart' tour at the Forum on October 27, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Madonna fans hold on, new music from the pop diva is coming soon!

Madonna has been giving updates on new music a lot on social media lately, and her latest update has revealed that she’s in the “final stages.”

In a video captioned, “Final Mixes,” Madonna is bobbing to a beat that’s muted and also says, “Everything needs to be 100.”

Back in October, the 60 year old singer confirmed her 14th album would drop in 2019, and with the latest update it seems like it will be early 2019.

