Find out what Lindsey Buckingham, Chaka Khan & other stars will sing on Sunday’s ‘American Idol’ finale

ABC/Eric McCandless

Lindsey Buckingham and Chaka Khan are among the big-name guest stars who will be featured on Sunday night’s American Idol finale, and Billboard has an exclusive rundown of what the former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist, the funk-soul legend and their fellow guest artists will performing and with whom during the show.

Buckingham will perform the Fleetwood Mac classic “Go Your Own Way” with top-10 finalist Cassandra Coleman, while Khan will do a medley of her smashes “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “Through the Fire” with top-three contestant Grace Kinstler, as well as with Coleman and three other top-10 finalists — Alyssa Wray, Casey Bishop and Deshawn Goncalves.

Sheryl Crow also will be featured on the show, performing “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy” with top-10 contestant Arthur Gunn.

Other guest performers include Fall Out Boy, Alessia Cara, Leona Lewis, Macklemore, Luke Combs and Mickey Guyton. Oh, and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan all will be performing too.

Kinstler will compete with Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham for the title.

The American Idol season finale will air on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.