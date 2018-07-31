Find Your Perfect Dog Breed— According To Your Personality!

Dog and his owner - Cool dog and young man having fun in a park - Concepts of friendship,pets,togetherness

By: Kiona Coral

Have you ever heard the phrase that dog owners look like their dogs? Well it turns out dogs’ looks aren’t the only thing that match up with their owner. Their personalities are better suited with certain people.

If you’re curious about what dog breed is best suited for your personality, check out these quizzes below while discovering your inner canine!

Youtube channel FunTests has put together a quiz that will help you decide what breed of dog you should adopt. All you have to do is answer the multiple questions and tally up your answers. Check it out below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=26&v=Va1fJMegZ-k

Now you can also find out which dog breed you would be if you were a dog. The quiz below has ten questions and assesses what type of dog you would be!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp4lEvNlqIQ

Finally, the last quiz by Mister Test, which reveals your personality, according to the dog YOU select!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4G5bAqR-AAg