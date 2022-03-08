Fine Point: Tears for Fears’ new album, ‘The Tipping Point,’ debuts at #8 on ‘Billboard’ 200

Concord Records

After releasing their first new studio effort in over 17 years late last month, Tears for Fears is making an impact again on the U.S. charts.

The British new wave veterans’ new album, The Tipping Point, has debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, tying the band’s second-highest chart position ever on the tally.

Tears for Fears previously topped the Billboard 200 in 1985 with Songs from the Big Chair, while their 1989 album The Seeds of Love also peaked at #8.

The Tipping Point also bowed at #1 on a number of Billboard charts, including the Top Album Sales tally, which is based on traditional album sales. The album sold 29,000 copies during the week ending March 3, according to MRC data. Of that 29,000 figure, 12,000 sales were for CDs and 9,500 were for vinyl LPs.

In addition, The Tipping Point currently is #1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts.

Tears for Fears will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Tipping Point on May 20 in Cincinnati. The trek, which will feature veteran alt-rockers Garbage as the opening act, is mapped out through a June 25 show in Wantagh, New York.

