KFC has a new utensil to make it easier to eat.

The KFC Finger Spork is a utensil you slide on your finger.

KFC created an infomercial to show people how to use it.

The Finger Spork will only be around until July 12 and you get it when you purchase a Sides Lovers meals.

Let’s not forget the French Fry Fork from McDonald’s a few years ago!