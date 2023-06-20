Finland Introduces World’s First Phone-Free Island Destination

Finland is giving travelers a chance to REALLY get away from it all.

The country has introduced a phone-free experience on its island of Ulko-Tammio.

While the phone-free experience is not required, it is recommended for anyone looking to find some relief from anxieties.

The trip offers the opportunity to truly unplug to appreciate the Baltic coastline, hiking trails, and wildlife.

According to Joel Heino, Manager, Outdoor Recreation and Visitor Management at Parks & Wildlife Finland, “We encourage visitors to put their phones away voluntarily and to focus their senses on nature rather than on their phones. This is a great initiative that could be implemented in other nature and recreational destinations, too.”

Could you go on a vacation without using your phone? What do you mostly use your phone for while traveling? How much time do you spend on your phone each day?