Finland Is The Happiest Nation On Earth

For the second straight year, Finland is the happiest place on Earth. The country topped the U.N.’s World Happiness Report, which looks at factors like wealth, life expectancy, social support, and freedom to determine which country’s citizens are the happiest. Scandinavians seem pretty happy overall – Denmark, Norway, and Iceland also placed in the top 5.  The U.S., meanwhile, dropped from 18th to 19th in the most recent list. What factors do you think make a country’s citizens ‘happy’?  Are you happier now than you were a year ago?  Would you be happy living in Finland?

