A Scottish sheep that has been stuck at the foot of a hill alone for at least two years has officially been rescued. She’s been dubbed Britain’s “Loneliest Sheep” and was rescued by a sheep shearer and a few others. Here is Rescue Organizer Cammy Wilson talking about the process of rescuing Fiona the sheep….An animal sanctuary took her in. So she’ll get to live out the rest of her life around lots of other sheep.