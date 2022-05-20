“Fire”-mania! Def Leppard releases new single “Fire It Up,” music video to premiere Thursday

UMe

Def Leppard has released a new advance single from their forthcoming studio album, Diamond Star Halos, a rocking, stadium-ready, riff-laden tune called “Fire It Up.”

The track is available now via digital platforms, and you also can check a visualizer video for the song at Def Leppard’s official YouTube channel.

Thursday, May 26, at 9 a.m. ET, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will premiere a music video for “Fire It Up” on YouTube. Following the clip’s debut, Def Leppard will take part in an exclusive afterparty, where the band members will discuss the new album.

For more information on how to join the afterparty, visit YouTube.

As previously reported, Diamond Star Halos will be released on Friday, May 27. The 15-track collection is the band’s first album of new, original tunes since 2015’s self-titled effort. It can be preordered now and will be available as a deluxe package, a two-LP set and digitally, among other configurations.

Diamond Star Halos includes two duets with acclaimed country/bluegrass artist and longtime Def Leppard fan Alison Krauss — “This Guitar” and “Lifeless.” In addition, famed David Bowie pianist Mike Garson plays on two songs — “Goodbye for Good This Time” and “Angels (Can’t Help You Now).”

Def Leppard debuted two other advance tracks from the album prior to “Fire It Up” — “Kick” and “Take What You Want” — and also released a music video for “Kick.”

Diamond Star Halos arrives a few weeks before Def Leppard’s expansive 36-city Stadium Tour of North America with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The trek gets underway June 16 in Atlanta and is mapped out through a September 9 concert in Las Vegas.

