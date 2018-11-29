Fire Rescue Frees Teen From Hollywood Bank Vault

Hollywood technical rescue workers were able to free a teenager who became trapped inside the vault of an abandoned Bank of America location at 901 South State Road 7 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the 17 year old became trapped inside the vault at the former bank at around 1:30 PM while exploring the abandoned building with a friend.

After the teen became locked inside the vault his friend waited almost 2 hours before calling 911.

Fire officials in Hollywood worked with vault experts and were able to free the teen just before 5:00 PM.

Efforts were initially hampered by the vault’s 24″ casing and steel rebar in the surrounding walls.

The boys were released to the custody of their parents while police investigate the incident.