Fireball is Releasing Kegs That Hold 5 Liters of Whisky

If you love whisky-like REALLY, REALLY love whisky-Fireball has something with you in mind.

Fireball is releasing kegs-yes, kegs- of their cinnamon-flavored whisky totaling five liters.

The FireKeg has three spouts and enough whisky for about 115 shots.

You can find the FireKeg in stores later this month for around $75.

Do like Fireball enough to buy this? What is your choice of drink when it comes to shots?