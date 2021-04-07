Fired Walmart Employee Crashes through Wall, Drives Car through Store

After learning he’d been fired, a disgruntled employee of a North Carolina Walmart decided to get revenge on his supervisors — by crashing his car through the front of the store and going on a joyride through the aisles.

The incident happened at a Concord Walmart over the weekend after 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry was fired for undisclosed reasons, according to police. When officers arrived, they found Gentry driving his 2015 Volkswagen Passat inside the store, causing “substantial damage and endangering others,” his arrest report reveals.

While no injuries were reported, “a lot of merchandise was damaged,” a police rep says. Gentry, who’s been charged with a number of felonies, is being held on a $100,000 bond, court records reveal.

