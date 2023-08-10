Firefighters To The Rescue

A Broward County woman is showing her love to firefighters who were part of her viral social media video. Fort Lauderdale’s Haleigh Rosa dropped by the fire rescue station yesterday to thank the firefighters who carried her up 13 flights of stairs in her condo unit on Monday. Rosa is paralyzed and when her condo building’s elevator broke, she had no other way of getting around. She posted a video of them carrying her up the stairs, (along with her wheelchair and belongings) and it has gotten millions of views.