The remake of the Stephen King classic Firestarter is set to begin filming next month in next month. Zac Efron has signed on for the film a far cry from his High School Musical days. Firestarter is based on the Stephen King book is about a couple who take part in a medical experiment gain telepathic powers, and have a child that has pyrokinetic capabilities. The original film starred Drew Barrymore and hit theaters in 1984. Have you seen the first Firestarter film?