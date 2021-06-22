Fireworks and Food Deals For The 4th Of July!

The Fourth of July is around the corner and so are some big deals on food!

While Carl’s Jr. is offering two Angus Burgers for $7, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf will give customers a free frozen drink with the purchase of a large frozen drink!

Lots of discounts will be offered at chains like Jolliebee, Red Robin, and the Slice app.

Meanwhile, Miller’s Ale House will be offering 50% discounts to veterans and active military members on July 4.

Check out the whole list of July 4 discounts at Today.com!

How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? What kind of food do you like to eat on special holidays?