Fireworks Recalled! Check What You Have Before Lighting Them Off!

Less than a week before Independence Day, a company is recalling more than 25,000 fireworks after an accident caused a 12-year-old boy to lose his hand.

12-year-old Caleb Bogan of Oxford, OH was seriously injured back in March when a Talon rocket exploded. Read more here.

As a result, Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana is recalling 25,000 fireworks that were “overloaded with pyrotechnics” ahead of July 4th. A list of recalled products can be found at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

