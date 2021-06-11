First 2021 Record Store Day event takes place Saturday, including releases from Elton, Prince & many more

Courtesy of Record Store Day

The first of two 2021 Record Store Day “Drops” events takes place this Saturday, June 12, featuring the release of exclusive, limited-edition vinyl discs at independent record stores, including offerings from Elton John, Prince, The Rolling Stones, The Police and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

Elton’s Record Store Day release is a vinyl recreation of his shelved 1968 album Regimental Sgt. Zippo, the tracks from which debuted as part of his 2020 Jewel Box rarities compilation.

Prince’s offering is a purple-vinyl version of his stripped-down, independently issued 1998 album, The Truth.

The Rolling Stones are issuing a 10-inch clear-vinyl single called A Bigger Bang Live that features versions of “Rain Fall Down” and “Rough Justice” recorded at concerts in 2006 and 2005, respectively.

The Police are releasing a pair of two-LP live albums documenting shows that the band played in Boston in 1979 and Atlanta in 1983.

Petty & the Heartbreakers’ RSD contribution is a reimagined version of their 1996 soundtrack album Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s the One,” titled Angel Dream. The LP, which features four previously unreleased tracks, is pressed on cobalt-blue vinyl.

The June 12 installment of Record Store Day 2021 also includes exclusive releases from Jim Croce, Def Leppard, Devo, The Doors, The Fixx, The Grateful Dead, Al Green, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, The Kinks, Kenny Loggins, Joni Mitchell, Robert Palmer, Robert Plant, Steely Dan, Styx, Tears for Fears, U2, The Who, Warren Zevon and The Zombies.

The second 2021 Record Store Day event takes place July 17.

Check out the whole list of releases and participating independent record stores at RecordStoreDay.com.

