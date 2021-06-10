First all-female Rock Fantasy Camp to feature Nancy Wilson, Melissa Etheridge, Kathy Valentine & more

Courtesy of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, Melissa Etheridge and Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine are part of the lineup of the first-ever all-female Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, which will take place in Los Angeles January 27-30, 2022, which is Grammy weekend.

Wilson, Etheridge and Valentine are among the rockers who will serve as musical mentors to the campers, as well as Australian guitar whiz Orianthi, former Michael Jackson touring guitarist Jennifer Batten, Jeff Beck/one-time Prince touring bassist Rhonda Smith, and many more.

Besides the accomplished musicians taking part in the camp, the crew and staff for the event also will be solely comprised of women.

The four-day event will feature masterclasses, Q&A sessions and themed jams, and will culminate on Sunday, January 30, with the campers performing in front of a live audience at the famed Whisky a Go Go club in West Hollywood, California. The campers also will be treated to a pre-Grammy party on Saturday night.

“The Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp is always a joy to do,” says Wilson. “Looking forward to the first ever all girl camp this year! It ought to be extra cool and extra fun.”

Adds Etheridge, “It’s so inspiring having organizations such as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp embrace and support women in the music industry. I’m looking forward to meeting the campers and collaborating with everyone there!”

Valentine, who took part in a virtual Rock Fantasy Camp event in 2020, says, “One of my favorite things about the virtual one I did last year was getting the opportunity to encourage, inspire, and share what I’ve learned in my career with campers.”

To book a spot at the first “Women Only” edition of the camp or fond out more details, visit RockCamp.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.