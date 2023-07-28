First Cookies, Now Soup Is Being Recalled At Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is recalling nearly 11-thousand cases of one of its store-brand soups because they may contain bugs. The FDA said in a release that Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup “has insects in the frozen broccoli florets.” The 20-ounce soup containers were sold at stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington state. They’re being voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer based in Oxford, Pennsylvania.

Trader Joe’s also recalled two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday. The recall impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from October 17, 2023 to October 21, 2023.