First cousins fighting for the right to get married

A Utah couple says they’re in love and fighting for the right to get married.

However, it illegal is for them to tie the knot in their home state because they are first cousins.

Michael Lee and his wife Angie were able to get married in Colorado where it is legal to marry but want to do so in the state of Utah.

The pair say their ‘love story’ began in second grade.

“It’s like second grade I remember I stopped her mother I stopped her I said I’m going to marry Angie, and she said no I’m sorry you can’t but you can be friends,” Lee told KTVX.

The couple reportedly reunited after 10 years this winter.

First cousins who have children together face a four to seven percent chance of their child having a genetic disorder as opposed to a three to four percent chance for an average couple, according to KTVX.

In Utah, it is illegal for first cousins to get married unless they are 65-years-old, or 55-years-old if they can prove they are infertile.

Despite having a legal marriage in Colorado Lee says as they crossed over the state border into Utah they’re not married anymore.