First day of Elton John’s auction of Atlanta home contents brings $8 million

If the first day is any indication, Elton John stands to make a bundle from the Christie’s auction of the contents of his Atlanta, Georgia, home.

The first day of the sale, February 21, brought in $8 million, according to ArtsandCollections.com. All 49 lots were sold, with the big-ticket item being a work by famed artist Banksy called Flower Thrower Triptych. That went for more than $1.9 million. Another big item was Elton’s 1990 Bentley Continental, which sold for $441,000.

A pair of Elton’s signature silver leather platform boots from 1971 sold for $94,5000, more than 19 times the estimate, while a pair of his equally signature sunglasses went for $22,680, more than 11 times the estimate.

Among the other lots were luxury wristwatches, including a Cartier watch that sold for more than $277,000, and a bunch of Versace silk shirts that went for more than $30,000.

The auction continues Thursday, February 22, and Friday, February 23, and there are two other sessions, February 27 and February 28.

