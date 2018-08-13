First Day of School and Early Voting in Palm Beach County

Summer is officially in the rear-view mirror. Today is the first day of school for nearly 200-thousand students K-12 in Palm Beach County. Martin county schools begin today too.

Broward schools open on Wednesday.

The students are headed to 179 Palm Beach County district-run and 48 charter schools this morning and 17 schools are starting with new principals. This is the first opening day under Superintendent Donald Fennoy, who landed the post in the spring.

There are a 165 school zones in Palm Beach County alone. Watch your speed and look out for kids on this first day of school.

Some 60,000 students will ride buses to or from school. They will ride 805 buses – 157 of them new this year.

Here they go! Buses leaving to pick up kiddos for the first day of school @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/hGpR2m8FVv — Kristen Chapman (@KChapmanCBS12) August 13, 2018

Cafeterias will serve more than 32 million free breakfasts, lunches and even some dinners.

The new menu items include a Cuban sandwich and Taco Nacho with Fiesta Rice, which will debut in September.

Early voters in Palm Beach County can start casting their ballots starting today ahead of the upcoming Aug. 28 primary.

Early voting runs through Sunday, Aug. 26.

All 15 locations in Palm Beach County will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Early Voting Locations

* Acreage Branch Library

15801 Orange Boulevard

Loxahatchee, FL 33470

* Belle Glade Branch Library

725 NW 4th Street

Belle Glade, FL 33430

* Boca Downtown Library

400 NW 2nd Avenue

Boca Raton, FL 33432

* Boynton Beach Civic Center

128 East Ocean Avenue

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

* Gardens Branch Library

11303 Campus Drive

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

* Hagen Ranch Branch Library

14350 Hagen Ranch Road

Delray Beach, FL 33446

* Jupiter Community Center

200 Military Trail

Jupiter, FL 33458

* Lantana Branch Library

4020 Lantana Road

Lake Worth, FL 33462

* Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Boulevard

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

* South County Civic Center

16700 Jog Road

Delray Beach, FL 33446

* South Florida Fairgrounds

9067 Southern Boulevard

West Palm Beach, FL 33411

* Supervisor of Elections Office

240 South Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33415

* Wellington Branch Library

1951 Royal Fern Drive

Wellington, FL 33414

* Wells Recreation Community Center

2409 Avenue H West

Riviera Beach, FL 33404

* West Boca Library

28685 State Road 7

Boca Raton, FL 33498

The last day to request to a Vote by Mail ballot for the Aug. 28 primary is Aug. 22.

Request a Vote by Mail ballot, by visiting www.pbcelections.org or by calling the Vote by Mail Department at (561) 656-6200.

On Election Day, Aug. 28, voters must vote at their assigned polling location.

Polling locations can be found on your voter information card or by visiting www.pbcelections.org and clicking on “Where Do I Vote.”

On Election Day, all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office at (561) 656-6200, by email at mailbox@pbcelections.org, or visit www.pbcelections.org.

