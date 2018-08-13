First Day of School and Early Voting in Palm Beach County

Summer is officially in the rear-view mirror. Today is the first day of school for nearly 200-thousand students K-12 in Palm Beach County. Martin county schools begin today too.
Broward schools open on Wednesday.
The students are headed to 179 Palm Beach County district-run and 48 charter schools this morning and 17 schools are starting with new principals. This is the first opening day under Superintendent Donald Fennoy, who landed the post in the spring.
There are a 165 school zones in Palm Beach County alone. Watch your speed and look out for kids on this first day of school.
Some 60,000 students will ride buses to or from school. They will ride 805 buses – 157 of them new this year.
Cafeterias will serve more than 32 million free breakfasts, lunches and even some dinners.
The new menu items include a Cuban sandwich and Taco Nacho with Fiesta Rice, which will debut in September.
Early voters in Palm Beach County can start casting their ballots starting today ahead of the upcoming Aug. 28 primary.
Early voting runs through Sunday, Aug. 26.
All 15 locations in Palm Beach County will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Early Voting Locations
* Acreage Branch Library
15801 Orange Boulevard
Loxahatchee, FL 33470
* Belle Glade Branch Library
725 NW 4th Street
Belle Glade, FL 33430
* Boca Downtown Library
400 NW 2nd Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33432
* Boynton Beach Civic Center
128 East Ocean Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
* Gardens Branch Library
11303 Campus Drive
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
* Hagen Ranch Branch Library
14350 Hagen Ranch Road
Delray Beach, FL 33446
* Jupiter Community Center
200 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
* Lantana Branch Library
4020 Lantana Road
Lake Worth, FL 33462
* Palm Beach County Convention Center
650 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
* South County Civic Center
16700 Jog Road
Delray Beach, FL 33446
* South Florida Fairgrounds
9067 Southern Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
* Supervisor of Elections Office
240 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
* Wellington Branch Library
1951 Royal Fern Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
* Wells Recreation Community Center
2409 Avenue H West
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
* West Boca Library
28685 State Road 7
Boca Raton, FL 33498
The last day to request to a Vote by Mail ballot for the Aug. 28 primary is Aug. 22.
Request a Vote by Mail ballot, by visiting www.pbcelections.org or by calling the Vote by Mail Department at (561) 656-6200.
On Election Day, Aug. 28, voters must vote at their assigned polling location.
Polling locations can be found on your voter information card or by visiting www.pbcelections.org and clicking on “Where Do I Vote.”
On Election Day, all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office at (561) 656-6200, by email at mailbox@pbcelections.org, or visit www.pbcelections.org.
