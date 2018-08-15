Students returned to school Wednesday morning in Broward County, and many reluctantly to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Campus where a mass shooting occurred last year.

Some parents weren’t fully confident their children would be safe when school opened this morning at MSD High School.

One recommendation some parents asked for after February’s deadly shooting was metal detectors, but none was in place today.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie decided this month not to install metal detectors.

A consultant hired by the district told board members yesterday adding metal detectors would lead to pat downs, which could lead to lawsuits.

Also, the security consultant told the school board that trying to get all 3100 students through the metal detectors before class would be difficult and would create a soft-target of a large crowd of students at the single entry point.

Parkland students did find changes to their campus such as new cameras, doors, and a small army of security guards and police officers on campus..but no metal detectors.

Back to school in Broward today, including for Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland. We rated Gov. Rick Scott’s promise to increase school security as a Promise Kept. https://t.co/xbNUqYzdGG pic.twitter.com/5GVuiaD6WV — Amy Sherman (@AmySherman1) August 15, 2018

Our armed school resource officers like Deputy Chisholm are welcoming students back to school. We’ll have SROs in BSO-patrolled cities from the beginning to end of the school day. pic.twitter.com/noQd69eRYz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 15, 2018

The post First Day of School in Broward County, MSD Students Return appeared first on 850 WFTL.