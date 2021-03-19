First-Ever 3D-Printed Housing Community Being Built In California

A five-acre housing development in Southern California is the first of its kind – every one of its 15 homes has been 3D-printed.

The 1,450-square-foot homes are built from modular panels that fit together “like Lego blocks”, according to the developer. The homes are solar powered and virtually everything is 3D printed, which cuts down on excess waste.

The homes are affordable – at least for SoCal. A three-bedroom, two-bath house with a deck and swimming pool will set you back $595,000 – in a region where the average home value is more than $825,000.

Would you live in a 3D-printed home? Wil this kind of thing become more and more common?

