First-Ever Harry Potter Flagship Store Opening in NYC

Get ready Harry Potter fans the first-ever Harry Potter flagship store will be opening this summer in New York City.

That’s right, no more paying lots of money to visit Florida or London to get your fix of the Wizarding World, because now you can be there for free!

The store will sit in the Flat Iron District and will cover three stories and 20,000 square feet of space.

Look for the store to be open to wizards all around by the summer of 2020.

