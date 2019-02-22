First Full Trailer For ‘Rocketman’ Drops

Paramount just dropped the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.

As you might expect, it’s full of Elton songs like “Benny & The Jets”, “Your Song”, and “Tiny Dancer”, scenes from Elton’s childhood and rise to fame, and of course, lots and lots of outlandish costumes.

The movie stars Taron Edgerton, who recorded his own vocals for the movie, and was directed by Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher. It hits theaters May 31st.

What do you think of the trailer? Does it look better or worse than Bohemian Rhapsody? What artist do you think deserves the next big studio biopic?