First Lady’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Smoke

A plane carrying the First Lady, Melania Trump had to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland due to concerns about a mechanical issue.
She was headed to an event in Philadelphia. Some smoke and a burning smell was reported aboard the Air Force jet, prompting the return.
Everyone on board was reportedly calm and some put a wet towel to their face to avoid breathing in the acrid smoke.

Secret Service says the plane is safely on the ground at Andrews Air Force Base.
The First Lady was headed to an event in Philadelphia to promote her Be Best campaign.

The post First Lady’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Smoke appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Possible Terror Attack Kills 13 at Crimea School 007 Dad-Shamed by Piers Morgan Hurricane Michael Relief Donation Drive Hurricane Michael Relief Donation Drive Rocket with Indestructible Satellite Launches From Cape Canaveral Overnight The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/17/18
Comments