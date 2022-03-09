First Look at “Argylle” Featuring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa Released

A trailer for the AppleTV+ spy movie, “Argylle” has been released and it features Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa within the all-star cast.

Argylle is based on the unpublished novel by Ellie Conway and according to the press release, “follows the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations.”

Lipa and Cavill are joined by Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, and Ariana DeBose, with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Argylle is set to be released on the streaming network next year.

