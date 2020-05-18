First Pool Noodle Hats, Now Inner Tube Barriers! What Have You Seen In PBC?

An Ocean City, Maryland bar has a unique idea to enforce social distancing – keeping patrons in inner tubes. Check them out in action!

A bar called Fish Tales showed off its invention on social media – giant inner tubes mounted onto a wheeled cart, almost like an adult version of a baby walker. Once inside, the customer can’t possibly come within six feet of another inner tube-wearing patron.

Ocean City opened up hotels and restaurants last week, preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend.

Would you be willing to wear an inner tube to go out drinking? Do you plan on traveling for Memorial Day Weekend?