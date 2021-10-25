It could be possible that late musical icon, Prince, will be posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
Minnesota’s Congressional delegation is proposing the legislation due to Prince’s “indelible mark on Minnesota and American culture”.
The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.
Past recipients include, Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, the Wright Brothers, and several others.
Do you think Prince should be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal?
Beth
By Beth |
First Steps Made In Congress To Honor Pop Superstar Prince
