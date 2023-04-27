First trailer for Bob Marley film debuts at CinemaCon

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A new movie about Bob Marley got its first look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. A trailer for the film, Marley, was shown to theater owners, with the reggae legend’s son Ziggy Marley on hand to introduce the clip.

“It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father,” Ziggy said, according to Variety. “I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy … this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever.” He adds that after seeing the movie, “People will deepen their connection to Bob and honor Bob in the right way.”

The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley. The actor, who has appeared in Peaky Blinders and the movie One Night in Miami, landed the role after a global talent search, with Captain Marvel/No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch starring as Marley’s wife Rita. The trailer features scenes of Marley the performer and the family man, ending with the Marley quote, “One love, one heart, one destiny.”

Marley is set to hit theaters January 12, 2024.

