First Trailer for Pet Sematary Remake Comes Out

Next April, Pet Sematary returns to the big screen with a remake of the original. The trailer became available today and looks quite interesting.

John Lithgow has taken on the role of Jud Crandall and looks to have nailed the role. Jason Clarke stars in the movie as Dr. Louise Creed, with Amy Seimetz playing his wife Rachel.

How much will the remake mirror the original? Was this one Stephen King classic that shouldn’t have been done again? Did you like the original?