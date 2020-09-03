First Turkey Candy Corn….Now Pizza Candy Canes? I’m Game.

Here is a family trying them! From their reviews, it sounds pretty tasty!

Maybe we can chalk this up to the crazy year 2020 has been?!

You can now buy candy canes that taste like ketchup, kale, pizza, or mac-n-cheese.

This is not a joke. I repeat. This is not a joke.

The crazy candy canes can be ordered online from Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based shop.

The line-up also includes flavors like bacon, shiitake mushroom, and clam.

Is there a friend or family member you could actually buy these for and they would eat them (and maybe like them?)