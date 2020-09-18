First Whitney, then Tina — now DJ/producer Kygo has remixed Donna Summer

Sony Music International/Ultra Records/ RCA Records

It looks like Kygo is now the go-to guy when it comes to giving legendary divas new life on the charts.

After scoring a hit with his remix of Whitney Houston‘s rendtion of Steve Winwood‘s “Higher Love,” and releasing a remix of Tina Turner‘s “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the Norwegian DJ and producer has now turned his attention to the late, great Donna Summer.

Kygo has just released a remix of Summer’s number-one smash “Hot Stuff.” Fun fact: The first year that the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance was given out, Donna won it for “Hot Stuff.”

In a statement, Kygo says, “Donna Summer is one of my favorite artists of all time. Her catalogue of music is brilliant and her vocals are unmatched. I am honored and humbled to get to work on an iconic track like ‘Hot Stuff.'”

He adds, “This has always been one of those songs that instantly puts me in a good mood and I hope that this version can continue to bring joy and happiness to people who want to celebrate the legendary Donna Summer,” he adds.

There’s also a new video for “Hot Stuff” to go along with the remix. It features Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who co-star in the Netflix series Outer Banks.

By Andrea Dresdale

