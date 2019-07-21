First – WHY?! Then – Awwwwwwwwwww! Man Helps His Disabled Fish!

A Korean designer is showing off his new ‘wheelchair’ device to help a disabled goldfish.

The device doesn’t sport any wheels, but helps keep the goldfish upright and afloat. Creator Henry Kim designed it after he kept losing goldfish to a bladder disorder that makes the fish sink or float upside down.

Kim, who keeps three aquariums of goldfish in his home, says he developed the harness with the help of Google and Youtube tutorials.

Do you use Youtube for how-to projects? What do you think the fish thinks of its new wheelchair?