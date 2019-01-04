Five Children Killed in Fiery Crash on I75 in Gainesville

At least seven people are dead including five children in north Florida after a fiery crash on Interstate 75.
Two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash in Alachua County that spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel and engulfed the area in flames.


Police said several others were hurt in the crash, including some who were critically injured.


The crash was so gruesome that many of the victims have not been identified.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

