Five Children Killed in Fiery Head-on Crash on I75 in Gainesville

At least seven people are dead including five children in north Florida after a fiery head-on crash on Interstate 75.
Two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash in Alachua County that spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel and engulfed the area in flames.
The crash involved two 18-wheelers, a passenger car and a passenger van. Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Pat Riordan says one passenger vehicle and one truck were traveling northbound and collided. After they crashed the vehicles then plowed through the guard rail, causing the 18-wheeler to strike another semi truck traveling southbound head-on.


Police said several others were hurt in the crash, including some who were critically injured.


The crash was so gruesome that many of the victims have not been identified.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Comatose Woman Suddenly Gives Birth After Nearly a Decade in Nursing Home Pregnant Woman Left Behind in Women’s Clinic Father of 12-year-old who allegedly Helped kill a woman says son ‘just earned his man card’ What’s Trending In Hollywood? It’s Time For Trending With Tracy on CBS 12! Five Children Killed in Fiery Crash on I75 in Gainesville Dutch Astronaut Accidentally Calls 911 From Space
Comments