Five David Bowie albums to be released via Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format later this month

David Bowie‘s estate has announced new special releases in conjunction with the ongoing Bowie 75 campaign commemorating what would’ve been the late rock legend’s 75th birthday this Saturday, January 8.

Five Bowie albums from the latter part of his career — 2002’s Heathen, 2003’s Reality, the 2010 A Reality Tour live album, 2013’s The Next Day and 2016’s ★ (a.k.a. Blackstar) — have been remixed for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format and will be released via select streaming services on January 21.

The mixes were created by longtime Bowie studio collaborator and frequent co-producer Tony Visconti.

As previously reported, the 360 Reality Audio of Blackstar is getting its premiere today at the Bowie 75 pop-up stores in New York City and London. Also, 360 Reality Audio mixes of four tracks from the A Reality Tour album, which documents David’s final concert tour, will be streamed live tonight beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Bowie’s YouTube channel and at square.sony.com.

Listeners should wear headphones to enjoy the full 360-audio experience.

After the online livestream ends, viewers will be able to stream the performance on a smartphone using with the Artist Connection app, which can be downloaded at ArtistConnection.net.

