While many jobs require a human touch, some jobs are easily being taken over by Artificial Intelligence.

According to the website Analytics Insight, five jobs are expected to be outsourced to AI by the year 2050.

These jobs are:

Receptionists

Proofreaders

Market Research Analysts

Doctors

Taxi and Bus Drivers

Do you think AI could do jobs of doctors and drivers properly? Has your job been taken by AI?